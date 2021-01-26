Chelsea confirm appointment of Thomas Tuchel as head coach

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Chelsea have confirmed the arrival of Thomas Tuchel as the club's new Head Coach.

Tuchel arrives on an initial 18-month deal with an option of a further year after the club parted company with Frank Lampard on Monday after 18 months in charge in west London. 

The 47-year-old arrives in west London having managed Borussia Dortmund and most recently Paris Saint-Germain. 

On his arrival, Tuchel said: "I would like to thank Chelsea FC for their confidence in me and my staff.

"We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea. At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football. I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family - it feels amazing!"

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: "It is never easy to change Head Coach in the middle of the season but we are very happy to secure one of Europe’s best coaches in Thomas Tuchel. There is still much to play for and much to achieve, this season and beyond. We welcome Thomas to the Club."

He will be in the dugout for the game against Wolves on Wednesday.

