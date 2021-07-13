Chelsea Confirm Details for Arsenal and Spurs Pre-Season Clashes

Supporters will return to Stamford Bridge at the start. of August.

Chelsea have confirmed the ticketing details for the upcoming pre-season matches against Arsenal and Spurs ahead of the Mind Series Tournament next month.

Thomas Tuchel's side will welcome back fans to Stamford Bridge when they face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday 4 August. Three days prior, they are at the Emirates to face Arsenal as part of the Mind Series, however no Chelsea fans will be allowed access to the Emirates.

And the club have now confirmed the ticket details which will see a 'near capacity' crowd in west London.

Confirmed Details

As per the official Chelsea website, tickets are priced at £30 for adults and £15 for concessions. Restricted view tickets will be available for £25.

Season ticket holders will be able to purchase tickets on Wednesday 14 July.

Members will be given the opportunity to buy tickets on a loyalty points basis on Friday 16 July.

Two extra tickets will be able to be purchased by season ticket holders and members on Tuesday 20 July - subject to availability.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Stamford Bridge will only hold home supporters - no Spurs fans will be allowed to purchase tickets for the pre-season clash.

What Thomas Tuchel has said ahead of the Mind Series

"I am pleased that my first pre-season with Chelsea contains such high-level fixtures against such top-quality opponents," said Tuchel last month. "Hopefully there can be plenty of fans in the stadiums.

"Derby matches against Arsenal and Tottenham cannot fail to have a competitive edge, which is what the team needs as we prepare for the season, and knowing the games will benefit charities as important as Mind and our own Foundation adds much value to the series. It is super important that looking after mental health is highlighted at this time in history."

