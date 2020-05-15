Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Chelsea announce extension of free meals to NHS and vulnerable groups

Matt Debono

Chelsea have confirmed they will be extending their gesture of providing free meals to the National Health Service [NHS] and vulnerable groups. 

The club have announced they will be distributing free meals for a further two weeks after an initial six-period which saw the club provide 78,000 meals to the NHS and other groups during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued by the club on Friday: "Last month, Chelsea Football Club began providing 78,000 meals to the National Health Service [NHS] and charities that support elderly and vulnerable groups for an initial six-week period.

"The club will be extending this period for a further two weeks, bringing the number of distributed meals to a total of 115,520.

"The meals, which are free of charge, are being prepared by our catering partner Levy and distributed daily, with over 14,000 meals per week provided.

"The meals will be provided to Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust across their five local hospitals, including St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, Charing Cross Hospital in Fulham and Hammersmith Hospital.

"As well as our commitment to the NHS we are working alongside charity partners to support the elderly, those in sheltered accommodation and vulnerable groups. These include Age UK, The Smile Brigade, Unity Works, and other housing units in London.

"The club has also made the Millennium Hotel and Copthorne Hotels at Stamford Bridge available to the NHS, while we continue to ask supporters to help Refuge to raise awareness and valuable funds for women and children experiencing domestic abuse during the current unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Christian Pulisic reveals he should've taken injury problem more seriously

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has admitted he didn't take his injury as seriously as he should have, which has seen him sidelined since January.

Matt Debono

How the Premier League's contract announcement affects Chelsea

Chelsea will be pleased with the latest announcement by the Premier League after it was confirmed that all clubs had agreed to a contract resolution ahead of the 2019/20 season getting back underway.

Matt Debono

Premier League clubs can agree short-term contract extensions for players out of contract on June 30

The Premier League have confirmed that clubs will be able to enter into discussions to extend the contracts of players who are out on contract this summer.

Matt Debono

Alvaro Morata: Chelsea set for £48.5M summer cash injection

Chelsea are set to receive a significant transfer fee this summer when Alvaro Morata's permanent move to Atletico Madrid is confirmed.

Matt Debono

Michael Ballack tells Chelsea & Man Utd target Kai Havertz to stay in Germany

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack has advised Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz to stay in Germany, despite interest from the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard receives transfer boost with forward interested in move to London

Napoli forward Dries Mertens is interested in a move to the Premier League and to London, with Chelsea interested in the Belgian attacker.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

Antonio Conte eyes reunion with Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri at Inter Milan

Inter Milan are interested in landing Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri this summer.

Matt Debono

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour's game influenced by Barcelona quartet

Billy Gilmour has broken into the first-team building at Chelsea this season and into Frank Lampard's matchday team.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard 'told the board' he wants Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga sold

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has reportedly told the board that he wants goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga sold.

Matt Debono

Report: Frank Lampard interested in versatile Bayern Munich defender

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba this summer.

Matt Debono