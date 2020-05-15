Chelsea have confirmed they will be extending their gesture of providing free meals to the National Health Service [NHS] and vulnerable groups.

The club have announced they will be distributing free meals for a further two weeks after an initial six-period which saw the club provide 78,000 meals to the NHS and other groups during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued by the club on Friday: "Last month, Chelsea Football Club began providing 78,000 meals to the National Health Service [NHS] and charities that support elderly and vulnerable groups for an initial six-week period.

"The club will be extending this period for a further two weeks, bringing the number of distributed meals to a total of 115,520.

"The meals, which are free of charge, are being prepared by our catering partner Levy and distributed daily, with over 14,000 meals per week provided.

"The meals will be provided to Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust across their five local hospitals, including St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, Charing Cross Hospital in Fulham and Hammersmith Hospital.

"As well as our commitment to the NHS we are working alongside charity partners to support the elderly, those in sheltered accommodation and vulnerable groups. These include Age UK, The Smile Brigade, Unity Works, and other housing units in London.

"The club has also made the Millennium Hotel and Copthorne Hotels at Stamford Bridge available to the NHS, while we continue to ask supporters to help Refuge to raise awareness and valuable funds for women and children experiencing domestic abuse during the current unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube