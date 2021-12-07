Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chelsea Confirm Mateo Kovacic Blow Ahead of Zenit St Petersburg Clash

Author:

Mateo Kovacic has been ruled out of Chelsea's Champions League clash against Zenit St Petersburg.

The 27-year-old has been out since October with a hamstring problem sustained in training and will once again be absent on Wednesday night at the Gazprom Arena. 

Kovacic wasn't seen in Chelsea's open training session on Tuesday ahead of their trip to Russia, and the club later confirmed that he would remain in the capital to continue his recovery ahead of an expected return at the weekend. 

imago1007585106h (1)

He will stay behind along with Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring), Ben Chilwell (ACL) and N'Golo Kante (knee). 

"Kovacic will remain in London with Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah and N’Golo Kante," read the official Chelsea website on the injury news.

Read More

Kai Havertz trained with the squad and is expected to travel with the Blues on Tuesday to St Petersburg, 

But despite Kovacic being ruled out of the Zenit encounter, it was reported that he's expected to be in contention for selection at the weekend when they host Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

imago1007511614h

This will be a welcome boost for Tuchel who is light in midfield options. Jorginho also missed training on Tuesday and his availability for the Champions League tie remains unclear. 

Ruben Loftus-Cheek could get the nod in midfield, but with Saul's underwhelming performance in midfield against Watford, Tuchel has a decision on his hands as his side look to clinch top spot in Group H for the last-16 draw. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007587426h
News

Chelsea Confirm Mateo Kovacic Blow Ahead of Zenit St Petersburg Clash

58 seconds ago
imago1008211878h (3)
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Makes Decision Over Hakim Ziyech & Timo Werner's Chelsea Futures

27 minutes ago
imago1008246069h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have No Interest in Attila Szalai Amid Claims of Agreed Transfer

57 minutes ago
imago0032957841h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea | Champions League

1 hour ago
imago0092645647h
Match Coverage

Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

1 hour ago
imago1007963686h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea | Champions League

2 hours ago
imago0028566640h
News

Chelsea Fans React to FA Cup Third Round Draw vs Chesterfield

16 hours ago
imago0032550757h
News

Official: Chelsea to Face Chesterfield in FA Cup Third Round

16 hours ago