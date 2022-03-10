Skip to main content
Chelsea Confirm Media Plans For Newcastle Amid Roman Abramovich Sanctions

Chelsea have revealed their media plans for their Premier League fixture against Newcastle United at the weekend. 

The Blues will travel to East Anglia to face Norwich City on Thursday night as they look to secure their spot in this season's top four. 

However their efforts on the pitch will be overshadowed by the news that owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK Government and as a result, the sale of the club has been barred for now. 

imago1010365514h

According to Miguel Delaney, there will be no pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon ahead of their match against the Magpies.

Instead it will all be carried out after the game against Norwich, which will see Thomas Tuchel's side face the team who are currently sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table.

They also beat them 7-0 at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season, with Mason Mount scoring a hat-trick.

However, the headlines are to set be dominated by the news of Abramovich's sanctions as they affect how the club will operate for the foreseeable future.

imago1010377823h (1)

The billionaire had announced he was putting the club up for sale last week, but this may not yet be able to happen due to the sanctioning.

As a result, the club have been given a special license to continue some footballing operations, and the UK Government released a statement regarding the future of the club.

"Given the significant impact that today’s sanctions would have on Chelsea football club and the potential knock on effects of this, the Government has this morning published a licence which authorises a number of football-related activities to continue at Chelsea.

"This includes permissions for the club to continue playing matches and other football related activity which will in turn protect the Premier League, the wider football pyramid, loyal fans and other clubs. This licence will only allow certain explicitly named actions to ensure the designated individual is not able to circumvent UK sanctions. The licence will be kept under constant review and we will work closely with the football authorities." 

