Chelsea confirm players and staff won't receive pay cuts

Matt Debono

Chelsea have announced that no cuts will be placed on the first-team squad and have asked players to make donations to their chosen charities.

They had been in talks with the squad, led by club captain Cesar Azpilicueta, over a ten per cent pay cut, but the club have confirmed that no cuts will take place yet.

A statement released on Saturday afternoon confirmed the position of the club regarding players' wages.

"At this time, the men’s first team will not be contributing towards the club financially and instead the board have directed the team to focus their efforts on further supporting other charitable causes," the statement read.

"As this crisis develops the club will continue to have conversations with the men’s first team regarding financial contributions to the club’s activities."

Chelsea also confirmed that they will not be taking advantage of the Government's job retention scheme, and all full-time and casual staff will be paid in full.

"The club can confirm we will not be taking advantage of the Government’s current Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme which runs to 30 June. We are not planning any general redundancies or furloughs for our full-time staff who are continuing to be paid 100 per cent of their current wages.

"Casual workers and match day staff employed by the club are being compensated by us through 30 June as if matches had been played and we had been operating as normal."

