Chelsea Confirm Romelu Lukaku Will Miss Premier League Opener vs Crystal Palace

Romelu Lukaku won't be available for Chelsea to face Crystal Palace on Saturday following his club-record transfer back to Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old's return to the club was confirmed and made official on Thursday night which sees the Belgian sign a five-year contract at the club in a deal worth £97.5 million.

Lukaku has been handed the no.18 shirt at Chelsea, as per the Premier League website, and was delighted to have returned home.

"I’m happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club," said Lukaku. "It’s been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I’m coming back with a lot of experience and more mature.

"The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling.

"The way the club is going fits my ambitions perfectly at 28 and just coming off winning Serie A. I think this opportunity comes at the right time and hopefully we can have a lot of success together.

"Since I left Chelsea, it’s been a long journey with a lot of ups and downs, but these experiences made me strong and the challenge is to try to help the team win some more trophies. I can’t wait to get started and to help the club achieve more success."

But Lukaku will have to wait for his first involvement in a Chelsea shirt since his spell between 2011 and 2014. It appeared unlikely he would feature against Crystal Palace on Saturday but the official Chelsea website has confirmed he will miss out.

'The sensational return of Romelu Lukaku has come too late for involvement in the opening exchange this weekend, but the statement of ambition is clear,' read the official Chelsea website on the team news for Saturday.

This makes it likely Lukaku's debut could come against Arsenal on Sunday 22 August at the Emirates.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube