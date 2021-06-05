Chelsea Confirm Seven Players Will Leave Club This Summer

Chelsea have confirmed their released list which will see seven players depart the club this summer.

After a season of finishing in the top four and winning the Champions League, preparations are already beginning for the 2021/22 campaign.

The Premier League released the list of all clubs' released list, and it saw seven Chelsea players on there, who will all leave this summer.

The list includes Willy Caballero and also injury-hit Marco van Ginkel, who will also depart at the end of his deal this month.

Released List in full:

Jamal Blackman

Izzy Brown

Declan Frith

Danilo Pantic

Willy Caballero

Marco van Ginkel

Jack Wakely

As seven depart the club this summer, Chelsea extended three contracts.

Manager Thomas Tuchel was handed a new deal until 2024, while Thiago Silva's initial one-year deal was extended by a further year. Olivier Giroud's contract in west London was also unilaterally triggered by an extra year by the club.

What Thomas Tuchel said on extending his deal

“I cannot imagine a better occasion for a contract renewal. I am grateful for the experience and very happy to stay part of the Chelsea family.

“There is far more to come and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation.”

Tuchel will have plenty more decisions to make this summer as many loanees return. It will be the first time he will be able to sit down and assess his whole squad ahead of his first full season in charge of Chelsea.

