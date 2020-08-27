Chelsea complete signing of Malang Sarr on five-year-deal

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of France U21 defender Malang Sarr on a free transfer this summer.

The 21-year-old joins the Blues on a five-year-deal after he left French side OGC Nice this summer following the end of his contract.

Sarr will be immediately sent out on loan for the 2020/21 season, with several suitors showing interest including in Germany.

He becomes Chelsea's fifth signing of the summer after Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Xavier Mbuyamba and Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia expressed her delight at signing the centre-back.

"The opportunity to sign Malang was one we could not miss," she said to the official Chelsea website.

"He is a tremendous prospect and we will be monitoring him closely during his loan period, hoping he will soon be back at Chelsea. We are very happy to welcome him to the club today."

Chelsea are expected to finalise the signings of Thiago Silva also on a free transfer and Kai Havertz is set to join the Blues for a club-record fee from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube