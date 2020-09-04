SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Chelsea confirm signing of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen

Matt Debono

Chelsea have completed the signing of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

The 21-year-old joins Frank Lampard's squad ahead of the new season and has signed a five-year-deal in west London until 2025 for a fee believed to be around £72 million plus £18 million in add-ons. 

Havertz becomes the most expensive German player of all-time.

"I am very happy and proud to be here, For me it is a dream come true to play in a big club like Chelsea and I can’t wait to meet all the players and the trainers. Yeah, I am very happy to be here!"

On the deal, Marina Granovskaia said: "Kai is one of the best players of his age in world football, so we are very happy that his future lies at Chelsea. He has proven pedigree in one of the best leagues in Europe, he plays for the German national side and he is an exciting, dynamic talent. 

"We are delighted to be able to add his versatility and quality to the squad before the season begins."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kai Havertz hasn't undergone medical ahead of Chelsea move

Kai Havertz has reportedly not yet undergone his Chelsea medical ahead of his proposed move to England.

Matt Debono

Timo Werner reveals two Chelsea stars who have helped him settle in at the club

Timo Werner has named the duo who have helped him settle at Chelsea following his £47.5 million transfer from RB Leipzig this summer.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz to Chelsea announcement imminent after Leverkusen confirm exit of Kevin Volland

Chelsea are expected to confirm the transfer of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen this week after the German completed his medical ahead of his switch to west London.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz undergoes medical ahead of £90M summer move to Chelsea

Kai Havertz has undergone his medical ahead of his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea this summer.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz to Chelsea latest: Leverkusen admit defeat as Blues closing in on £90M deal

Kai Havertz' blockbuster summer transfer to Chelsea is getting closer and closer ahead of the new season.

Matt Debono

Will Christian Pulisic be wearing the no.10 shirt at Chelsea next season?

Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner made their first appearances in Chelsea colours on Saturday against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Matt Debono

by

Roddaculous

Kai Havertz delivers verdict on Timo Werner's performance vs Brighton

Chelsea forward Timo Werner didn't take long to get on the scoresheet for the first time in a Blues shirt.

Matt Debono

Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner deliver verdicts on their first Chelsea appearance

Chelsea stars Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner have reacted to their first performances in Blues colours following the 1-1 friendly draw against Brighton.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard provides update on Hakim Ziyech's knee injury

Hakim Ziyech was taken off during Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon at the Amex Stadium.

Matt Debono

Brighton 1-1 Chelsea: Pascal Gross' late penalty cancels out Timo Werner's early goal

Timo Werner's early goal wasn't enough for Chelsea as they conceded a late penalty to mark their pre-season off with a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.

Matt Debono