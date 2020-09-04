Chelsea confirm signing of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen

Chelsea have completed the signing of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

The 21-year-old joins Frank Lampard's squad ahead of the new season and has signed a five-year-deal in west London until 2025 for a fee believed to be around £72 million plus £18 million in add-ons.

Havertz becomes the most expensive German player of all-time.

"I am very happy and proud to be here, For me it is a dream come true to play in a big club like Chelsea and I can’t wait to meet all the players and the trainers. Yeah, I am very happy to be here!"

On the deal, Marina Granovskaia said: "Kai is one of the best players of his age in world football, so we are very happy that his future lies at Chelsea. He has proven pedigree in one of the best leagues in Europe, he plays for the German national side and he is an exciting, dynamic talent.

"We are delighted to be able to add his versatility and quality to the squad before the season begins."

