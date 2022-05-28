Chelsea Expect £4.25BN Todd Boehly-Led Takeover to Be Completed on Monday after Final Definitive Agreement

The Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital takeover of Chelsea is set to be completed on Monday, the club has confirmed.

After Chelsea was put up for sale on March 2, the end of the Roman Abramovich era heads into its final days with the £4.25 billion now imminent.

After a two-month long process of attracting bidders and whittling down the shortlist, the Boehly-led bid, largely financed by the US private equity firm, will now get the keys to Stamford Bridge.

The anticipated news of confirmation dragged on throughout the week, and on Saturday morning the club released a statement stating that they expected a sale to be confirmed on Monday.

"Chelsea Football Club can confirm that a final and definitive agreement was entered into last night to sell the Club to the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium," read a statement.

"It is expected that the transaction will be completed on Monday. The Club will update further at that time."

Should the takeover be confirmed on Monday, it goes through with one day to spare before their May 31 deadline of when their operating licence expires.

The Premier League gave their approval first this week, confirming the consortium had passed the Owners' and Directors' Test, before the UK Government quickly followed issuing a new licence to give the green light for a takeover.

"The Premier League Board has today (Tuesday) approved the proposed takeover of Chelsea Football Club by the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Consortium.

"The purchase remains subject to the Government issuing the required sale licence and the satisfactory completion of the final stages of the transaction.

"The Board has applied the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test (OADT) to all prospective Directors, and undertaken the necessary due diligence.

"The members of the Consortium purchasing the club are affiliates of the Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., Todd Boehly, Hansjorg Wyss and Mark Walter.

"Chelsea FC will now work with the relevant Governments to secure the necessary licences to complete the takeover."

The EU and Portugal were the next and final party to give the green light which now sees Chelsea on the verge of a new chapter under the ownership of Boehly, Clearlake Capital and co.

Now Thomas Tuchel can get to work rebuilding his squad which Boehly is prepared to heavily invest in, giving the Chelsea head coach £200 million in funds in the summer transfer market.

They will need to act quickly and decisively in the transfer market as they play catch up to their rivals. Almost there before Chelsea are unlocked for the Boehly-led era.

