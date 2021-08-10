Chelsea Confirm Travelling Squad for Super Cup Clash Against Villarreal

The Chelsea squad travelling to Belfast for the UEFA Super Cup clash against Villarreal on Wednesday night at Windsor Park has been confirmed.

Chelsea departed for Belfast on Tuesday morning as Mason Mount and Edouard Mendy were pictured climbing up the steps onto the aircraft for the short flight to Northern Ireland. Trevoh Chalobah, Jorginho and Ben Chilwell were also seen with the rest of the Blues on Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be keen to take the European bragging rights as the Champions League winners come up against Unai Emery's Europa League-winning Villarreal side.

Chelsea's imminent signing Romelu Lukaku wasn't, to no surprise, with the squad as the Blues close in on his club-record transfer.

After not being included in the initial squad, Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have both been included.

Here is the confirmed travelling Chelsea squad to face Villarreal on Wednesday night.

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Emerson Palmieri

Midfielders: Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kai Havertz, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Forwards: Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea will be keen to continue their positive pre-season, going unbeaten in their four matches (W3, D1) ahead of the upcoming campaign which gets underway on Wednesday.

More UEFA Super Cup Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube