Chelsea have confirmed their pre-season plans for the tour of the United States this summer.

Thomas Tuchel's side head out to the US, should the club's takeover be completed, in July for three matches ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

It is part of a week-long run of games which also a week-long pre-season training camp at UCLA's world-class sporting facilities in Los Angeles, as per Goal.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Now Chelsea have confirmed the plans with three fixtures in place for the Blues in America as part of the FCSeries.

Who are they playing?

Chelsea will play three games as part of their tour to the United States in July. They will face Mexican side Club America, before facing Charlotte FC and Arsenal.

Chelsea FC

Match 1

Date: July 16

Opponent: Club America

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Match 2

Date: July 20

Opponent: Charlotte FC

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Match 3

Date: July 23

Opponent: Arsenal

Stadium: Camping World Stadium, Orlando

What has been said?

Technical and Performance Advisor Petr Cech expressed his delight ahead of their trip across the Atlantic in two months time.

He told the official Chelsea website: "We’ve always had a lot of success on our US tours, taking so many fans to the stadiums and giving them the opportunity to see Chelsea FC play live. We have a huge fanbase in the US that we’ve proudly built and we’ve seen that fanbase getting bigger and bigger every year.

IMAGO / PA Images

"We are delighted to go and play in the FC Series and the Florida Cup, where in total we will have three competitive games to prepare well for our upcoming season and to show what we can do to the American audience."

What else do I know need to know?

Chelsea report back to pre-season on July 2, Tuchel has confirmed, which will give the Blues two weeks before their first game Stateside.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube