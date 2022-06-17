Chelsea Congratulate Former Player Alex On Birthday With Stunning Goal Footage

The Blues wished the former Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan player a quick recovery from his recent surgery as well.

Alex's birthday was on 17th June and Chelsea took to social media to mark the occasion.

The post was a public message to the player, as well as a clip of his fantastic header against Arsenal.

The Brazilian turned 40 and currently recovering from his recent heart bypass surgery.

He undertook the operation on 4th June, and the retired defender is expected to make a full recovery.

The player has been flooded with well wishes from Chelsea supporters who remember his tenure at the club fondly.

During his time at Chelsea, Alex played a pivotal role in the team during the 2007/08 and the 2008/09 seasons, and was involved in the side winning the Premier League the following season.

He also won two FA Cups during his time in England, as well as a FA Community Shield.

In 2012, the then 29-year-old joined PSG for £4.2million, and went on to achieve many accolades in Ligue 1.

His trophy cabinet grew to include two Trophee de Ligue 1, as well as two winning two other competitions before making another move two Italy team AC Milan.

