Chelsea cool interest in Dortmund's Jadon Sancho - striker becomes top priority for Frank Lampard

Matt Debono

Chelsea have reportedly cooled their interest in Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and will now pursue a striker as their top priority this month. 

The 19-year-old has been on fire for the Bundesliga side, accumulating nine goals and nine assists in the league this term. 

But it was earlier reported that Borussia Dortmund were not willing to let go of Jadon Sancho until at least the summer. 

A blow for Chelsea and Frank Lampard has now seen them cool their interest in the England international, according to Duncan Wright from The Sun.

The report states that Frank Lampard now sees landing a striker as a more valuable move in January to support Tammy Abraham in the no.9 role. 

Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud have had to play second and third fiddle to the English forward this season, and have been linked with moves away from the club - Aston Villa and Lyon respectively. 

Moussa Dembele [Lyon], Wilfried Zaha [Crystal Palace], Fyodor Chalov [CSKA Moscow] and Samuel Chukwueze [Villarreal] have all earmarked as potential targets for the Blues this month in the forward role. 

Frank Lampard previously commented on a potential swap deal with Crystal Palace with included Olivier Giroud heading to Selhurst Park and Wilfried Zaha heading to west London. 

"I wouldn't talk about Zaha and the idea of that deal is something I've not considered,” Lampard said. "I won't talk about Zaha because he's not a player of ours.

“If we have to do business we'll do it in the way we see fit to try to make us better, but we'll do that closed doors as opposed to just announcing what we want to do."

Timo Werner has also been linked with a move to the club but the 23-year-old is set to stay in Germany until the summer before assessing his options. 

