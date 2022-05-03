Chelsea Could Be Prevented From Playing in Premier League & Europe if Sale Isn't Completed in May

There is concern that Chelsea could be prevented from playing in the Premier League and Europe next season if they do not complete a sale by the end of the mont, it has been reported.

This comes after reports that the United Kingdom Government are increasingly concerned about whether a deal for Chelsea will be done in time to safeguard their future.

As per Jacob Steinberg, there have been warnings that Chelsea could be prevented from playing in the Premier League and in Europe next season if they are not under new ownership before their licence expires.

Their current licence expires on 31st May, with a deal needing to be concluded before this date in order to ensure the future of the club.

Todd Boehly's consortium have been selected as the preferred bidder, whilst Sir Jim Ratcliffe made an 11th-hour bid to buy the club.

Boehly's group is the most likely, with any break down in the exclusive talks likely to mean that Raine Group would contact one of Stephen Pagliuca or Sir Martin Broughton rather than Ratcliffe.

It has been reported that it was likely that two separate licences would ultimately be issued by the Government ahead of the takeover.

One of these licences would be to to implement the transaction itself, and the other to release the proceeds of the sale, which is likely to go to a charity supporting victims of the war in Ukraine at Roman Abramovich's request.

The takeover must be completed by the end of the month or Chelsea may be in trouble regarding next season and the future of the club.

