Chelsea Could Be Sold for Record Fee as Bidders Encouraged to Raise Offers Above £2.5BN

Chelsea Football Club could be sold for a record fee for a sports team as bidders are encouraged to increase their offers to over £2.5 billion, sources close to the process state.

Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton, Stephen Palgiuca and the Ricketts family have all made the next stage of the bidding process, named as preferred buyers for Chelsea.

As per Nizaar Kinsella. there has been talk that Chelsea are seeking to boost the price of the Club to a record breaking figure for a sports team

The current record is held by NBA team Brooklyn Nets, who were acquired for £2.5 billion by Joseph Tsai.

However, now it is believed that £2.5 billion is the minimum that Chelsea will be sold for as Raine encourage bidders to raise their offers.

The remaining parties must also now prepare a presentation to show to the United Kingdom Government in an attempt to win their bid for Chelsea to take over from Abramovich.



This comes after Raine have informed the bidders of a April 18 deadline, when they will appraoch the UK Government for a licence to sell the Club.

Therefore there is a deadline of April 11 for final bids to be submitted as Chelsea look for a quick deal to see Roman Abramovich hand over the reigns at Stamford Bridge.

It remains to be seen as to who will be successful in the hunt for the Blues but Raine have now confirmed the process is moving as planned, with preferred bidders already informed of their success before being handed the opportunity to improve their bids.

It appears that the Club will be sold for a record fee, making history despite the circumstances.

This has reportedly sent encouragement to other owners of Premier League Clubs as the sale is set to go through swiftly.

