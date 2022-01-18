Chelsea Could be Without Unvaccinated Stars vs Lille as Blues Seek Champions League Clarification

Chelsea could be without their anvaccinaated players against Lille in the Champions League round of 16 as the Blues seek clarification from UEFA.

Following France's new Covid-19 regulations, all professional sports people are now required to have a Covid passport to enter grounds.

There are several Chelsea players who are not double vaccinated, confirmed by Thomas Tuchel, which could leave their availability in jeopardy for when the Blues head to France on March 16 for the second leg at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

This comes after report that Chelsea's second leg against Lille could be moved to a neutral venue as they would be without their unvaccinated stars if they play it in France.

The Mail Sport report that the Blues are now seeking clarification from UEFA as there are fears Thomas Tuchel's side could be without unvaccinated players.

Under existing UEFA rules, any players unable to travel due to local government restrictions are treated as if they have tested positive. These rules will be reviewed next week.

It continues to report that Chelsea's opponents may have 'similar problems' and UEFA could opt to switch both legs to a neutral venue.

Chelsea boss Tuchel has previously opened up on player's vaccine status, giving a diplomatic answer as, he said: "I mean you can have an opinion, I can have an opinion but a player can also have an opinion.

"But we cannot force people to get vaccinated and I will not change my opinion on that."

