Chelsea Could Face Covid-19 Disruption for Champions League Second Leg Last-16 Clash vs Lille

Thomas Tuchel may face Chelsea selection problems when his side travel to France for their Champions League last-16 second leg tie against LOSC Lille in March following the French government's latest decision.

Chelsea were handed a tie against the Ligue 1 side which will see the Blues welcome them to the capital on February 22, before heading across the channel for the second leg on March 16.

However, Chelsea could travel without several stars for the game after, as per the Daily Mail, French president Emmanuel Macron announced that double-vaccinations will be made mandatory for all professional sports stars in the country from January 15 under their new Covid-19 policy.

The Daily Mail also report that a spokeswoman for the French sports ministry said a decision would be made 'within days' on how the new rules will affect non-French teams competing in the country.

This could see Tuchel not be able to have his whole squad available for selection when they travel to France in March.

The current rules for professional sportspeople in France are that they only need to show a Covid passport to gain access to stadiums and venues, or a negative test.

Tuchel has already delivered his verdict on individuals getting vaccinated, wanting to just be asked about the football.

He said earlier this month: "You know that it's causing an issue.

"But it's not that we have all unvaccinated infected. We have vaccinated players who are positive. I don't want to get involved in pointing fingers and starting the hunt for non‑vaccinated people. This is a choice to make.

"We cannot force people to get vaccinated. I will not change my opinion on that. And I am not the guy to comment on that. There are experts in this country, all over Europe. Ask them and ask me please about football."

