Chelsea could face two-week break in Premier League following COVID-19 concerns

Chelsea could be forced into a two-week break in the middle of the season due to growing concerns of the coronavirus.

The numbers of positive tests are rising after it was confirmed that in the latest round of Premier League testing from 1,479 tests, 18 returned positive.

Now the Telegraph have reported that a 'cooling off' break has been discussed as fears grow, with several top-flight chairmen having held informal talks over a possible break.

Fears have grown after an outbreak within the Manchester City squad which saw them have to postpone their fixture at Goodison Park.

Everton versus Manchester City was the latest game to be postponed due to coronavirus. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Chelsea are due to play Pep Guardiola's side on Sunday at Stamford Bridge in their first game of 2021 and the game is now in doubt.

Lampard had his say on the possible postponement and insisted safety comes first.

"From our point of view, I will find out in the next day or two [if the Man City game goes ahead] because it has to be safe for the two teams if not the game won’t go ahead.

"I think the Premier League will direct us on that but yes, it is a tough time. I am not surprised because the public and with how covid is in the UK is difficult for everybody.

"Football isn’t different all the time so we will have to see what the PL come up with but safety is paramount."

Chelsea are also due to play in the FA Cup next month against Morecambe, but they have had an outbreak in their camp and have had to cancel their next two fixtures.

