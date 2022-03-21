Chelsea Could Need Special License to Play at the Bernabeu

Chelsea could need a special license in order for them to play Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

The Blues will face the La Liga giants in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with the first leg being held at Stamford Bridge and the second in Spain.

Thomas Tuchel's side faced Madrid in the semi-finals of the competition last season, before going on to beat Manchester City in the final in May.

According to the Times, Chelsea would need to be issued a special license by the Spanish Government for them to play at the Bernabeu if Roman Abramovich is still the owner by then.

It is believed it will be on similar terms to the one that has been issued by the UK Government since they sanctioned Abramovich.

There is also thought to be a commercial ticket agency who may be able to sell tickets for their fixture against Madrid, as well as their FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace, with the club currently unable to do so themselves.

Revenue from the ticket sales would go into a frozen account.

Tuchel shared his thoughts, via football.london, on his side's draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League as he said: "Tough one. The challenge can not be much higher than playing the second leg in the Bernabeu with spectators.

"It's a big challenge but there is bit excitement around this match and fixture. We know what's coming. It will be an exciting match and a tough challenge.

"It's nice to play a European team and maybe not at this kind of stage a team you've played so many times in domestic competitions."

