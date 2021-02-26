Chelsea could welcome fans back to Stamford Bridge against Leicester City before end of season

Chelsea could see fans return to Stamford Bridge for their final home game of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

They haven't had fans in since December after a short period of fans being allowed to return to grounds in a limited capacity.

But following the government announcement, it was confirmed that from May 17, clubs could have 10,000 fans back inside stadiums.

It falls for the final weekend of the league season, but Chelsea are scheduled to face Aston Villa away from home at Villa Park on the final day.

However, the Athletic have revealed that talks are taking place about the league moving the 37th round of fixtures back to midweek so fans can attend the games. This would allow all clubs to have fans back in their own stadiums before the end of the season.

Chelsea are due to face Leicester City that weekend and it could be a crucial match in terms of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

As per the report, the league are prepared to be flexible with the fixture dates, and are exploring all possibilities while speaking to the government to discuss plans.

Thomas Tuchel has yet to see his own fans since taking over at the club last month.

Chelsea have been coping well though despite the absence of their fans. They are unbeaten since Tuchel took charge and are well in contention to secure Champions League football next season.

The return of fans would be a huge boost to clubs including Chelsea. The day is nearing, and the day fans do return, the stadiums will be a special place to be.

