Chelsea Create Unwanted History After Second Half Thrashing by Brentford

Chelsea have created unwanted history in their 4-1 thrashing on Saturday afternoon by Brentford that saw all five goals come in the second half.

After a goalless first half, the Blues went ahead early on in the second half through a wonder strike from well outside the Brentford penalty area by Antonio Rudiger.

However, goals from Vitaly Janelt, Christian Eriksen and Yoane Wissa soon put the European champions in their place as Thomas Frank's team won 4-1 on away soil.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

OptaJoe took to their Twitter account to reveal a stat that Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea won't be too best pleased with.

The stat shows that in Chelsea's 4-1 loss to Brentford, the Blues became the first side in Premier League history to score the opening goal of a match in the second half but then still go on to lose by a margin of 3 or more goals.

Saturday's loss marked Chelsea's first Premier League defeat since January, as the thrashing marked the Blues' return from international duty.

Tuchel's side are set to compete against Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid in the quarter-final of the Champions League on Wednesday evening so the loss could not have come at a worse time.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The German manager insisted that he would dig deep to analyse what went wrong in the loss ahead of their midweek European night.

"We will dig in and try to find out why it was like this," he said, as quoted by football.london. "There are some reasons which we can put on us and we will analyse and digest it.

"There is no other It's hard to take because it's very unusual for us what happened today. Then we will refocus on Monday."

