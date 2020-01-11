Report: Chelsea 3-0 Burnley | Premier League

Chelsea claimed all three points against Burnley in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Jorginho's goal from the penalty spot and Tammy Abraham's header in the first-half put Chelsea on their way.

Callum Hudson-Odoi bagged his first goal in the Premier League early on in the second-half to secure the points for Chelsea.

----------

Frank Lampard was without N'Golo Kante after he picked up a hamstring injury in training ahead of the Premier League fixture.

Jorginho sharing a few smiles with Joe Edwards as they warmed up pre-match. Getty Images

Ross Barkley and Andreas Christensen came into the side, as Reece James and captain Cesar Azpilicueta occupied the full-back spots.

Ashley Barnes was unavailable for the visitors, so Chris Wood lead the line for Burnley.

----------

Burnley had the first half chance of the game. Within 30 seconds, the ball fell to Jeff Hendrick on the edge of the area, but he skewed his effort off target.

Willian then went close for the hosts after his effort from outside the 18-yard box was deflected wide.

Jeff Hendrick then had the ball in the back of the net after Ben Mee climbed highest to put it back across the box, for the midfielder to tap in. But fortunately for Chelsea, the offside flag was raised, and VAR confirmed the decision to keep the scores level in west London.

But it was Chelsea who took the lead midway through the first-half. Matthew Lowton was adjudged to have fouled Willian inside the box, and Jorginho cooly slotted home, sending Nick Pope the wrong way, to put Frank Lampard's side ahead.

Burnley continued to look for an equaliser and Ben Mee went close. The defender had his headed effort cleared off of the line by Ross Barkley, and Cesar Azpilicueta blocked the follow-up shot from Chris Wood.

It was Chelsea though who found the second goal of the game to give them some breathing space. Reece James was taken all the way to the byline, but the 20-year-old managed to find Tammy Abraham with an outstanding cross into the box. He connected and headed past Nick Pope to double Chelsea's lead.

Tammy Abraham bagged his 15th goal of the season in all competitions with his first-half goal against Burnley. Getty Images

Callum Hudson-Odoi quickly put the game to bed as he bagged his first ever Premier League goal. The ball fell to him at the back post from Cesar Azpilicueta's cross, and he made no mistake to put Chelsea three nil ahead.

Tammy Abraham nearly had a brace at Stamford Bridge after Mason Mount pulled it back for the forward; Pope though, kept the score at three nil.

The 22-year-old had another excellent chance to grab is second of the afternoon, but he could only head Mason Mount's cross wide.

Mason Mount nearly got in on the action as he turned Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross goalwards, but Nick Pope was there to save with his feet.

----------

Chelsea secure their first home win in the Premier League of 2019 at the first attempt following a convincing performance against the Clarets.

They remain in fourth spot, five points ahead of fifth place [Manchester United].

Frank Lampard's side are back on the road in their next league outing, as they make the long trip to St. James' Park to face Newcastle United.

----------

