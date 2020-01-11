Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Report: Chelsea 3-0 Burnley | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea claimed all three points against Burnley in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Jorginho's goal from the penalty spot and Tammy Abraham's header in the first-half put Chelsea on their way.

Callum Hudson-Odoi bagged his first goal in the Premier League early on in the second-half to secure the points for Chelsea.

----------

Frank Lampard was without N'Golo Kante after he picked up a hamstring injury in training ahead of the Premier League fixture. 

8C7E6CAC-9889-49C6-BD0A-566F99B73725
Jorginho sharing a few smiles with Joe Edwards as they warmed up pre-match.Getty Images

Ross Barkley and Andreas Christensen came into the side, as Reece James and captain Cesar Azpilicueta occupied the full-back spots. 

Ashley Barnes was unavailable for the visitors, so Chris Wood lead the line for Burnley.

----------

Burnley had the first half chance of the game. Within 30 seconds, the ball fell to Jeff Hendrick on the edge of the area, but he skewed his effort off target. 

Willian then went close for the hosts after his effort from outside the 18-yard box was deflected wide.

Jeff Hendrick then had the ball in the back of the net after Ben Mee climbed highest to put it back across the box, for the midfielder to tap in. But fortunately for Chelsea, the offside flag was raised, and VAR confirmed the decision to keep the scores level in west London.

But it was Chelsea who took the lead midway through the first-half. Matthew Lowton was adjudged to have fouled Willian inside the box, and Jorginho cooly slotted home, sending Nick Pope the wrong way, to put Frank Lampard's side ahead.

Burnley continued to look for an equaliser and Ben Mee went close. The defender had his headed effort cleared off of the line by Ross Barkley, and Cesar Azpilicueta blocked the follow-up shot from Chris Wood.

It was Chelsea though who found the second goal of the game to give them some breathing space. Reece James was taken all the way to the byline, but the 20-year-old managed to find Tammy Abraham with an outstanding cross into the box. He connected and headed past Nick Pope to double Chelsea's lead. 

06777453-92E8-4E72-87CE-D064E5CB562E
Tammy Abraham bagged his 15th goal of the season in all competitions with his first-half goal against Burnley.Getty Images

Callum Hudson-Odoi quickly put the game to bed as he bagged his first ever Premier League goal. The ball fell to him at the back post from Cesar Azpilicueta's cross, and he made no mistake to put Chelsea three nil ahead.

Tammy Abraham nearly had a brace at Stamford Bridge after Mason Mount pulled it back for the forward; Pope though, kept the score at three nil. 

The 22-year-old had another excellent chance to grab is second of the afternoon, but he could only head Mason Mount's cross wide.

Mason Mount nearly got in on the action as he turned Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross goalwards, but Nick Pope was there to save with his feet.

----------

Chelsea secure their first home win in the Premier League of 2019 at the first attempt following a convincing performance against the Clarets.

They remain in fourth spot, five points ahead of fifth place [Manchester United]. 

Frank Lampard's side are back on the road in their next league outing, as they make the long trip to St. James' Park to face Newcastle United.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
ScottKennedy
ScottKennedy

Was pleased with the game today. Ross Barkley is perfect for games where teams sit deep, and he took his chance well. Hudson-Odoi looks dang close to being 100% for for the first time since his injury. That's like a new signing.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

HIGHLIGHTS: Callum Hudson-Odoi bags first Premier League goal as Chelsea see off Burnley at Stamford Bridge

Jorginho, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi's goals were enough for Chelsea to claim all three points against Burnley in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard eyes West Ham defender Issa Diop as top January defensive target

Chelsea are eyeing up a £40 million move for West Ham centre-back Issa Diop this month, according to reports.

Matt Debono

Preview: Chelsea vs Burnley | Premier League

Chelsea entertain Sean Dyche's Burnley side on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Chelsea handed away tie to Hull City in FA Cup Fourth Round

Chelsea have been handed a tie against Hull City in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup.

Matt Debono

FA Cup 4th Round draw details: Chelsea's number is revealed

Chelsea secured their spot in the Fourth Round draw of the FA Cup after beating Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

'There is a lot more to come' - Frank Lampard on Callum Hudson-Odoi

Frank Lampard has praised Callum Hudson-Odoi's performance after the teenager got on the scoresheet in the FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard provides update on Olivier Giroud's Chelsea future

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has reiterated the club's stance over a potential sale of forward Olivier Giroud.

Matt Debono

HIGHLIGHTS: Chelsea cruise into FA Cup Fourth Round with win over Nottingham Forest

Frank Lampard's Chelsea cruised into the Fourth Round of the FA Cup following a comprehensive win over Nottingham Forest side.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest - Hudson-Odoi and Barkley seal Chelsea's progression

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ross Barkley's secured Chelsea's spot in the next round of the FA Cup on a comfortable afternoon in west London for Frank Lampard's side.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest | FA Cup

Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest in the Third Round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge, and the team news is in.

Matt Debono