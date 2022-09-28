Chelsea Cult Hero Ramires Announces Retirement From Football

The 35-year old has called time on his 14-year playing career, where he played for the Blues and also Benfica, Palmeiras, Jiangsu Suning, Cruzeiro and Joinville.

He announced his retirement this afternoon on his Instagram, the Brazilian making the news official after he had been without a club since the end of November 2020 when he left Palmeiras by mutual consent.

Ramires joined Chelsea in 2010 for £19million and won a Premier League, an FA Cup, the Europa League, the League Cup and the club's maiden Champions League, the competition where he will be fondly remembered for his iconic chip over Victor Valdes against Barcelona in the semi-final.

An all-action midfielder, his energy and tenacity was unmatched during his time at the club and he left as a fan's favourite in 2016 after making 251 appearances for the Blues, departing for China to sign for Jiangsu Suning.

Ramires also achieved 52 caps for Brazil with whom he won an Olympic bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and also the 2009 Confederations Cup.

