Chelsea Cut Ireland Pre-Season Trip Short Following COVID-19 Scare

The Blues return home early.
Chelsea will cut their pre-season training camp in Ireland short and prepare to travel back to London.

The club played a in-house friendly after the match against Drogheda United was cancelled.

The Blues were supposed to spend a week in Dublin and play a series of friendlies but following a potential COVID-19 scare, the club are returning to London.

Armando Broja and Callum Hudson-Odoi found themselves on the scoresheet as two Chelsea sides faced eachother in replacement of the match and now the team will travel back home.

Chelsea's friendly against Irish side Drogheda United was cancelled ue to a COVID outbreak.

The Blues will face Bournemouth in their second pre-season match, having already beaten Peterborough United 6-1 at Cobham.

The match will occur on Tuesday 27 July at the Vitality Stadium and fans will be allowed to attend, whils the game will be streamed for free on the 5th Stand App.

The club will also send a side to face Portsmouth on the same day, however this will likely be the Under-23's.

Chelsea's Pre-Season Schedule

July 20 - Fly to Dublin for week-long camp (CUT SHORT)

July 22 - Drogheda United (a) | Friendly (CANCELLED)

July 27 - Bournemouth (a) | Friendly

August 1 - Arsenal (a) | Friendly

August 4 - Spurs (h) | Friendly

August 11 - Villarreal (n) - UEFA Super Cup

August 14 - Crystal Palace (h) | Premier League

