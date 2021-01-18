Chelsea dealt injury blow as N'Golo Kante misses Leicester City clash with hamstring injury

Chelsea will be without midfielder N'Golo Kante for their trip to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday evening.

Frank Lampard's side travel to the King Power on Tuesday to face Brendan Rodgers side but Kante will miss the game against his former side through injury.

Kante was out of Chelsea's weekend win against Fulham due to suspension, and will also sit out of the midweek clash against the Foxes.

"N'Golo unfortunately isn't due to a hamstring injury," said Lampard.

This will give Lampard a selection dilemma. If he opts to stick with Jorginho at the base of the midfield, or it could see Billy Gilmour come into the side.

But Chelsea will see the return of Andreas Christensen after he has been struggling with a knee injury sustained against Aston Villa at the end of December.

