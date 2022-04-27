Chelsea Dealt Mateo Kovacic Blow Ahead of Manchester United Clash

Chelsea have been dealt a blow as Mateo Kovacic is unavailable for selection when they face Manchester United on Thursday night.

The midfielder was withdraw in Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace earlier in the month.

And now, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Kovacic is still unavailable as his side travel to Old Trafford in Premier League action.

Speaking ahead of the clash on Thursday night, Tuchel confirmed the team news as he said: “Kova will still be out, Ben Chilwell will be out and Callum will still be out. Toni was in training yesterday, the same for Reece James. We have another training coming.

"Hopefully they can do the full training and give us the green light. We hope they can be in the squad and play tomorrow. The same for Andreas, we need another examination. He felt sick. Will come back to training ground today. Ross Barkley is sick as well and will not be in squad.”

The Croatian went down in the 26th minute against Crystal Palace during the FA Cup clash at Wembley and Tuchel confirmed at the time that the injury looked bad.

He said: "He is not so good, a big swollen ankle. Does not look good. He is in pain. Let's wait for the examination. Seems quite the injury."

It has recently been reported that Kovacic is set to return for the Blues before the end of the season, a positive as the likes of Ben Chilwell will not return.

Before Chelsea suffered a 4-2 home defeat to Arsenal in April, Tuchel confirmed that Kovacic would hopefully be out for only two weeks, seeing a likely return in May sometime.

“Kova (has a) ligament injury. Hopefully not longer than two weeks. This is a long time for us in terms of games. Hopefully as short as possible."

