'We Are Deeply Disappointed' - Chelsea Respond to Reject Postponement Request Against Wolves

Chelsea are believed to be 'deeply disappointed' after their request to postpone their Premier League fixture against Wolves was rejected.

The Blues have been hit with a number of positive cases within the last few days and, despite other matches across the weekend being called off due to similar circumstances, Sunday's game will still go ahead.

Thomas Tuchel's side are also in a busy period of festive fixtures, with various absences potentially affecting their form heading into the new year.

IMAGO / Sportimage

As per Ben Rumsby, a spokesman revealed the club's thoughts over the situation heading into the game.

“We are deeply disappointed that our application was rejected as we felt we had a strong case for the postponement of today’s match on the grounds of players’ health and safety.”

Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell were all confirmed to have tested positive earlier in the week ahead of the draw against Everton.

It is now believed in the time after that fixture, the Blues have received more cases but their match against the Wolves is still due to take place.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea have been through a rough patch of form in their previous few games, with Tuchel's side slipping down to third in the Premier League after topping the table for a period of time.

With a depleted squad due to injuries and Covid-19 absences, their match on Sunday will be a huge test for them as they look to maintain a place in this season's title race.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube