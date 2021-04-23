Chelsea 'deeply regret' decision to join European Super League

What Chelsea said to supporters on European Super League after breaking silence for first time since U-turn

Chelsea has spoken to its supporters for the first time after they reversed their decision to join the European Super League.

In the space of 48 hours, Roman Abramovich's club went from backing the new breakaway league to becoming the first to withdraw their support.

The new competition, which they hoped to start as soon as possible, was widely rejected by supporters and the footballing world, which saw fans protest outside of Stamford Bridge.

It worked. It was over before it even got fully going.

During the protests, it was confirmed that Chelsea would be pulling out of the Super League, starting the domino effect as the rest of the clubs followed. Chelsea eventually confirmed their withdrawal in a statement in the early hours of Wednesday morning, but it didn't include an apology.

Roman Abramovich made the decision to pull the club out of the breakaway league. He was left 'livid' after being 'blindsided' of the possible reaction to Chelsea initially joining the Super League.

The club held a meeting with a supporters group on Thursday and admitted they made a 'mistake' which they 'deeply regret'.

In a statement released by the Supporters Group, it read: "Chelsea Supporters Group can confirm that, having attended a meeting with the Club this evening [Thursday], they told us that they recognise they made the wrong decision with regard to joining in with the Super League proposal, consider it a mistake and deeply regret that decision.

"We as a group appreciated this discussion and feel now is the time for supporters to get behind the Club whilst they endeavour to build bridges with the fan base and others."

