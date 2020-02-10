Toni Kroos: Chelsea defeat in 2012 most f****d moment of career

Real Madrid maestro Toni Kroos has admitted that the defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League Final in 2012 is the 'most f****d up' game of his football career.

Despite only just reaching 30, it feels as though Toni Kroos has been around forever - a World Cup and Champions League winner, it's been a fine career for the German.

But he reflected on his career which has enjoyed highs, but Kroos has also experienced the low points of playing football.

The 30-year-old took part in a 'Q and A' on his Twitter, and was asked 'What is the most f****d moment of your football career'.

Kroos responded and revealed that it was the Champions League Final in Munich in 2012 against Chelsea.

Bayern Munich, Kroos' former club, were hot favourites to win the European trophy that year with the final being hosted in their own ground - the Allianz Arena.

From elation in the 83rd minute after Franck Ribery crossed to find Thomas Muller who headed past Petr Cech at the back post.

But Chelsea continued their inspired run in the final after stunning wins against Napoli and FC Barcelona in the lead up to the final in Munich and Didier Drogba ensured it went to extra-time after a bullet header with a couple of minutes to go.

It was a night to forget for the German side - minutes away from being the 2012 Champions League winners to losing on penalties in their own stadium.

----------

Toni Kroos won't be involved when Chelsea host Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge in the first-leg of the last-16 tie in the Champions League tie on Tuesday 25th February.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube