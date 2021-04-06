Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen believes the best is yet to come

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has admitted he is growing game-by-game but the best is yet to come.

The 24-year-old has found himself back in the Chelsea team on a regular basis since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel and has been a standout for the Blues, which has coincided with their impressive defensive record before Saturday's 5-2 defeat against West Brom in west London.

Christensen has earned the praise from his boss, Tuchel, but he insists he is capable of more than what he has shown so far.

Speaking to the official matchday programme, he said: "For me personally, I'm still not where I think I can be.

"I still have to allow myself to make some mistakes, otherwise I'm not going to grow and I'm not going to learn to do anything different.

"I feel like I'm growing every game and every game is helping with the building, not just of the team but of my own personal confidence. I'm still aiming to get better because I know I've been better than I am now.'

Christensen's favoured position is believed to be at the centre of the back-three system, but the Dane believes he can play anywhere.

He added: "Some people might say that suits me best but whatever system we're playing, or have been playing for a while, is the one I feel most comfortable with.

"I know I've probably had my best games for Chelsea in a back three."

