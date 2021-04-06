NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen believes the best is yet to come

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has admitted he is growing game-by-game but the best is yet to come. 

The 24-year-old has found himself back in the Chelsea team on a regular basis since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel and has been a standout for the Blues, which has coincided with their impressive defensive record before Saturday's 5-2 defeat against West Brom in west London. 

Christensen has earned the praise from his boss, Tuchel, but he insists he is capable of more than what he has shown so far.

Speaking to the official matchday programme, he said: "For me personally, I'm still not where I think I can be.

sipa_32835232

"I still have to allow myself to make some mistakes, otherwise I'm not going to grow and I'm not going to learn to do anything different. 

"I feel like I'm growing every game and every game is helping with the building, not just of the team but of my own personal confidence. I'm still aiming to get better because I know I've been better than I am now.'

Christensen's favoured position is believed to be at the centre of the back-three system, but the Dane believes he can play anywhere.

He added: "Some people might say that suits me best but whatever system we're playing, or have been playing for a while, is the one I feel most comfortable with.

"I know I've probably had my best games for Chelsea in a back three."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32701693
Transfer News

Chelsea handed major transfer boost in pursuit of Erling Haaland - Manchester City 'not in the mix this summer'

sipa_32578032
Transfer News

Chelsea's stance on Erling Haaland this summer has been revealed

sipa_32845809
Transfer News

Revealed: What Chelsea think Erling Haaland could do if he joins club this summer

Bakayoko cover
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel could hand Tiémoué Bakayoko new lease of life at Chelsea following Napoli loan

sipa_32282602 (2)
News

Tammy Abraham 'confused' by Thomas Tuchel snub at Chelsea

sipa_31614979
News

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen believes the best is yet to come

Aguero cover 2
Transfer News

Sergio Agüero willing to listen to Chelsea offer this summer even if they miss out on Champions League

AGuero vs Leicester cover
Transfer News

Man City forward Sergio Agüero open to Chelsea switch with Premier League goal-scoring record in sight