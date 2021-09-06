Chelsea Defender Andreas Christensen Makes Confident Thomas Tuchel Claim

Chelsea star Andreas Christensen believes he has gained Thomas Tuchel's trust after making a strong start to the new campaign.

The 25-year-old has put in solid displays in his side's league clashes against Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Liverpool prior to the first international break of the season.

After being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window, Christensen could be set to extend his stay in west London, with less than 12 months left on his current deal.

The Dane has revealed that he was enduring a difficult spell towards the end of Lampard's time at the wheel, before the Chelsea legend was shown the door in January.

However, Christensen has gone from strength to strength since Thomas Tuchel's arrival to Stamford Bridge, which has earned him an important place in the Chelsea squad.

In a recent interview with Danish publication Ekstra Bladet via Metro, he said: "I know Thomas Tuchel believes in me. I have also played a big role since he came (to Chelsea)."

Speaking in his press-conference following Christensen's standout display in Chelsea's 1-1 draw at Anfield a few weeks ago, Tuchel said: "Andreas (Christensen) is very strong since day one. He plays in the central position and finished the game in the right position because we brought Thiago (Silva) on and decided to stay in a back five.

"He (Christensen) is very strong. Super talented. He loves Chelsea; he is a Chelsea boy from the academy. This has a huge impact.

"In the moment, I think he (Christensen) feels the trust. He knows he can absolutely help. He is a top defender and top guy. I have the feeling he is growing every week in confidence and personality, which is good. He is doing fantastic since day one and getting better and better."

