Ben Chilwell named in top ten left-backs in the world

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has been named as one of the top ten left-backs in the world behind the likes of Alphonso Davies and Andy Robertson.

The Blues defender made his move to Chelsea in August, during the summer spending spree by Frank Lampard's side, and has been a pivotal part of an extremely solid defensive line for the Blues.

(Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The English left-back was named in the top ten left backs by ESPN, ranked in 8th place behind Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon and Liverpool's Andy Robertson in the Premier League who were named in 6th and 1st place respectively.

The 23-year-old has made up part of a back four that has kept the joint highest amount of clean sheets in the Premier League this season with five, and already has two goals and two assists domestically in just eight appearances for the Blues so far.

Frank Lampard has been impressed with all of his defensive options this season, including the arrival of Thiago Silva who has been hailed as an extremely positive influence to the Chelsea side with his commanding nature and leadership qualities.

----------

