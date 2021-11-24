Skip to main content
Chelsea Defender Ben Chilwell Set to Miss Rest of Year With ACL Injury

Author:

Chelsea have suffered a major injury blow regarding Ben Chilwell due to an ACL injury.

The 24-year-old came off during their 4-0 win over Juventus on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge and Thomas Tuchel hoped the injury wasn't too bad.

But their worst fears have been imagined after it was reported by the Telegraph that Chilwell will miss at least the rest of the year. 

imago1008211762h

Chilwell had a scan on Wednesday which showed he may require surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament damage, but a final decision won't be made until the New Year.

Chelsea will allow the injury to heal naturally before making a more long-term decision in the New Year over whether the full-back needs surgery that would end his 2021/22 season.

Chilwell's teammates are 'worried he will require surgery', as per the report, which would mean Tuchel would only have Marcos Alonso available. 

Saul Niguez and Cesar Azpilicueta can also play on the left side, while Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi have also been tested in the wide role. 

imago1008213182h

Tuchel was worried after the match because of Chilwell's impressive form that has seen him come back into the Chelsea side as a regular. 

“It worries me because he was in such a fantastic moment like Reece (James) on the other side," said the Chelsea head coach on the chance of Chilwell being sidelined.

"They were in the best shape they could possibly be, so strong, full of confidence and such a lot of quality.”

Chilwell will now set his sights on a speedy recovery, but his time on the sidelines won't be fully realised until t

