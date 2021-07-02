Chelsea Defender Malang Sarr Withdraws From France's Olympic Squad

Malang Sarr has withdrawn from France's Olympic squad to focus on Chelsea as he looks to impress Blues boss Thomas Tuchel in pre-season, as per Get French Football News.

Sarr is one of several players returning from loan who will be assessed by Tuchel, with the 47-year-old manager on the look out for talent to include in his squad heading into next season.

The 22-year-old defender sealed a move from Nice to Chelsea last summer, and spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Porto.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Currently tied at Chelsea till 2025, Sarr impressed for Porto last season and with several of the club's first-team stars participating at the European Championships, he could make his way into Tuchel's plans by impressing in pre-season.

It has been reported that the Chelsea hierarchy are willing to let Tuchel 'run the rule' over several players before transfer decisions are made.

Tuchel is scheduled to arrive to Cobham on Monday, along with a number of players who are returning from loan.

Those who featured in the Champions League final will return by the end of the week whilst players who participated or are still involved in the ongoing European Championships will return later on.

Chelsea have confirmed their participation in the Mind Series as The Blues will be competing against London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal in early August before flying out to Dublin in Ireland for a training camp.

Others to have withdrawn from the France's Olympic squad include Arsenal's William Saliba, Nice's Amine Gouiri, Rennes' Eduardo Camavinga and Lyon's Maxence Caqueret.

