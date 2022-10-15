Skip to main content
Reece James on competing with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker for England spot
Reece James on competing with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker for England spot

Chelsea Defender Reece James Doubt For World Cup Despite Injury Boost

Reece James will not have surgery on his knee and will not play again before the start of the World Cup.

England international Reece James saw a specialist today in London about a knee injury he picked up earlier this week against AC Milan in the Champions League.

It is estimated that it will keep the Chelsea right-back out of action for around two months, making it a race against time for him to prove his fitness to Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup in Qatar next month.

Graham Potter will also be very concerned as the 22-year-old will be sidelined for a number of key matches in the upcoming weeks, including games against Manchester United and Arsenal.

Reece James
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Considering he will almost certainly not play before again for the Blues before the tournament kicks off, it leaves it up to the Three Lions manager to decide whether to include him in the squad or not.

Manchester City's Kyle Walker and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold are currently injured, leaving a real problem for the national side. It could make the team play a back-four system although it would be risky to alter things without any practice beforehand. 

Alexander-Arnold is thought to be back in time but still has not been in the best of form as of late. The injuries could open more opportunities for the likes of Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker-Peters and Ben White.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein tweeted the news out on Saturday evening.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Jacob Ramsey
Match Coverage

Sign One Player From Aston Villa: Jacob Ramsey

By Melissa Edwards
Harry Kane
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Look At Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane

By Dylan McBennett
Pernille Harder vs Everton
Match Coverage

Chelsea Hope to Pressure Leaders Arsenal With a Victory Over Everton

By Melissa Edwards
Christian Pulisic and Jorginho vs Aston Villa
Match Coverage

Chelsea Aim for Fifth Consecutive Win on Their Trip to Aston Villa

By Melissa Edwards
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Exploring Possibility Of Signing Christopher Nkunku In January

By Dylan McBennett
Shola Shoretire
Match Coverage

Chelsea Under-21's Draw 3-3 With Manchester United

By Dylan McBennett
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Match Coverage

Premier League: Aston Villa Vs Chelsea - Where To Watch

By Luka Foley
Kylian Mbappe
Transfer News

Report: Kylian Mbappe Could Join A Premier League Club

By Dylan McBennett