Chelsea defender Reece James undergoes scan on knee injury

Chelsea defender Reece James has had a scan on a knee injury and their is a possibility of him needing surgery.

The 21-year-old has been suffering from a knee problem in recent matches and the Blues are waiting to hear back of the results from the scan.

As revealed by Simon Johnson of the Athletic, James is now a major doubt for Chelsea's clash against West Ham on Monday.

James has felt an issue in his knee in recent games and the level of discomfort has increased, which has seen the Blues 'investigate further'.

Chelsea are yet to hear back the results of the scan and more is expected to be revealed in the next 48 hours, however James could have to undergo surgery.

There is a possibility that James could still feature against West Ham.

Hakim Ziyech is expected to miss the West Ham clash as the derby comes 'too soon', while Chelsea are 'far more confident' that Callum Hudson-Odoi could return on Monday.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube