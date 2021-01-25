"It was going to happen" - Chelsea defender Thiago Silva makes honest Thomas Tuchel admission as appointment nears

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has revealed that the writing was on the wall for ex-PSG boss Thomas Tuchel to be shown the door as his days at the French giants were nearing an end.

Silva, who played under Tuchel for two season at the Parc des Princes, won the domestic treble and reaching the Champions League final during his second season at the French outfit.

"It's difficult but it was predictable that this [Tuchel's departure from PSG] was going to happen," said Silva, in an interview with RMC Sport [via the Mirror].

READ MORE: Chelsea defender Thiago Silva sends heartfelt message to Frank Lampard following sack

(Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images)

"Not now, but being inside, we knew there were situations that had to be changed. In my opinion, [PSG sporting director] Leonardo took the situation in hand, he made his choice.

"It was not at all for Tuchel and his staff, especially after the match. This change was not planned at this time."

Tuchel was sacked as PSG boss just months after an underwhelming run of form in Ligue 1, just months after leading them to the Champions League final.

Silva's comments could spark an interesting re-union with Tuchel, who has been tipped to replace Lampard as Chelsea boss in the near future.

READ MORE: The latest on Thomas Tuchel's contract as Chelsea boss

As per the Athletic, owner Roman Abramovich is close to bringing Tuchel to Stamford Bridge and he will join fellow Germans Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Antonio Rudiger in west London.

However, there have been contradicting reports regarding Tuchel's contract at Stamford Bridge.

According to Angelo Mangiante of Sky Sports, the former Dortmund manager will sign an 18-month contract at Chelsea. But, as per RMC Sport [via GFFN], Tuchel will be given a 4.5 year contract at the west London outfit.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube