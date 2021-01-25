Chelsea defender Thiago Silva sends heartfelt message to Frank Lampard following sack

Chelsea centre-half Thiago Silva has shared a heart-warming message to Frank Lampard after the Englishman was sacked as manager on Monday.

Silva was brought in by Lampard last summer, to add a wealth of experience to the young backline, and featured heavily under him after forming a cracking partnership with Kurt Zouma in central defence.

In an Instagram post, Silva wrote: "I would like to thank you for everything you and your committee have done for me since the day I arrived. As I told you, it seemed like we had been working together for 10 years. Thank you very much for everything. Legend."

Lampard was sacked by Chelsea after a dismal run of results in the Premier League, which has ended in him losing his job.

Reports on Monday morning confirmed that Lampard's axing will be announced soon with Thomas Tuchel set to take over as the new boss.

It appears that despite the win against Luton Town on Sunday in the FA Cup, Lampard knew his fate following the defeat to Leicester City last Tuesday.

Lampard has had his critics but there is no questioning his loyalty and love for Chelsea Football Club.

He taken the Blues through a transfer ban and blooded youth into the squad which saw them qualify for the Champions League this season.

But his time at Chelsea is up, and Tuchel will now be the man to take the Blues forward.

