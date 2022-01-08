Chelsea Defender Thiago Silva Tests Negative for Covid-19

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva tested negative for Covid-19 on Saturday afternoon, as revealed by his wife, Belle Silva.

The Blue defender had been following doctor's orders to quarantine following testing positive for coronavirus, meaning he missed his side's Carabao Cup semi-final win over Tottenham on Wednesday.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Later that week, his wife, Belle Silva, had been reporting via her Instagram account over the player's status, revealing:

“He is fine without symptoms and in quarantine. All of the house (have been) tested and are negative. Amen."

As per Belle Silva's Twitter account, Thiago has since tested negative, meaning that he will be forced to see out the rest of his seven days in isolation before returning to action.

The Blues have recently been suffering an injury and Covid-19 crisis, with several players having registered a positive test or an injury throughout December and into January.

They will hope Thiago Silva is back into action soon enough and that he finds his best form again quickly as the west London side look torwards a hectic fixture schedule this month.

Thomas Tuchel's boys will face the likes of Manchester City, as well as Tottenham twice in the next two weeks.

