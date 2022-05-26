Skip to main content

Chelsea Delay Inevitable Todd Boehly-Led Takeover Announcement After Share Confirmation

Chelsea have delayed their announcement of the Todd Boehly-led takeover of the club, it has been reported.

The takeover was thought to be announced on Thursday following approval from the Portuguese Government.

However, as per Alistair Magowan, an announcement is no longer expected on Thursday.

The reason for the delay is unclear as Chelsea are set to announce Boehly's consortium as their new owners, replacing Roman Abramovich.

It was previously reported that confirmation of Boehly's consortium's takeover was expected imminently, however this is no longer the case with a Friday announcement looking more likely.

Abramovich's wish is for the proceeds from the sale to be donated to a charity to support the victims of the war in Ukraine, with the UK Government demanding that they receive further assurances that the money will solely go to support this cause and not to the oligarch or his family.

This had caused further delays to the sale, with May 31 being set as the deadline, with Chelsea's operating licence expiring on this date.

imago1012248630h

A spokesperson for Abramovich has stated that the Russian has never wanted to benefit from the funds.

"We are not concerned about the situation, and are still confident in the sale. There has never been any intention for Roman Abramovich to benefit from these funds," they said.

The Government have since accepted the terms of the same and approved it, along with the Premier League and Portuguese Government as Chelsea were set to officially be sold on Thursday 26 May.

It remains to be seen as to when an official announcement will come but it should not be too far away now.

