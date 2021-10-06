October 6, 2021
Chelsea Delighted to Have 'Fantastic' Trio of Midfielders, Says Thomas Tuchel

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has praised N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho, admitting his delight at having the player's in his Chelsea squad.

The trio have been Tuchel's preferred midfield choices since arriving at the club, and won the UEFA Champions League, getting the best out of his players.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Tuchel explained the importance of his players.

Kante

Tuchel said: "With N’Golo, Kova and Jorgi, we have three fantastic central midfielders. All of them are a good mix, and allow us to play with two central midfielders and that is what we want."

Kante was nominated for UEFA Men's Player of the Year, an award which was given to Chelsea's Jorginho. The Italian lifted the Euro 2020 and Champions League trophies last season, impressing since Tuchel's arrival earlier in the year.

Mateo Kovacic has started the 2021/22 season in fine form, getting a goal and an assist against Aston Villa in the Premier League as he has featured regularly for the Blues.

Jorginho contract cover

Kante, on the other hand, has had a tough start to the season. The French international has suffered injury problems and recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Last season saw limited game time for fourth choice midfielder Billy Gilmour, who is spending this season on loan at Norwich City to get improved game time.

This season has seen Saul Niguez, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley fight out for a rotation spot, but it remains difficult to displace Chelsea's first three midfielders.

