Chelsea Deliver Mason Mount Fitness Update Ahead of Man United Clash

Mason Mount is closing in on a return to 100 per cent fitness ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

The 22-year-old has been recovering from dental surgery following problems with his wisdom teeth. Mount has been struggling for months with pain, which saw him miss the win over Newcastle United as he flew back to London on the day of the game.

Mount was planned to start against the Magpies but felt 'so unwell', as per the Athletic, that he made his way back home. 

He has lost weight in recent weeks due to being unable to eat normally but now the Blues have been provided with a fitness boost ahead of their league encounter against United at the weekend. 

The report continues to state that insiders at the club believe the England international is now 'getting closer to feeling 100 per cent again. 

Mount has been key for Chelsea and a pivotal part in Tuchel's success at the club.

He isn't yet in talks to renew his contract but the club are expected to enter discussions towards the end of the season over a new deal in west London. 

The club are in no rush as they prioritise the futures of defensive quartet Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva

