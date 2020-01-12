Report: Chelsea to demand £45M for Crystal Palace and Aston Villa target Michy Batshuayi

Chelsea have set out their price for forward Michy Batshuayi should any clubs come calling for the 26-year-old.

Batshuayi has only featured in the Premier League for Chelsea 12 times this season, with a total of 117 minutes on the field.

Just the one goal for the Belgian this term, back in October when the Blues beat Southampton.

But due to the lack of minutes in west London this season, plenty of clubs have shown interest in the striker, however Chelsea have now set out their demands should any sale take place.

According to Alan Nixon from The Sun, Chelsea want £45 million if they are going to sell Michy Batshuayi this month.

Crystal Palace and Aston Villa have shown interest in Michy Batshuayi, however are set to cool their interest following the valuation made by Chelsea.

Fellow forward Olivier Giroud has been linked with a move away as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Michy Batshuayi has 18 months left on his deal at Stamford Bridge after arriving from Marseille in 2016.

