Chelsea deny claims that Thomas Tuchel told Porto boss Sergio Conceicao to 'f**k off' after Champions League quarter-final tie

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea have denied allegations that Thomas Tuchel told Porto manager Sergio Conceicao to 'f**k off' following the Champions League quarter-final tie in Seville on Tuesday night.

Tempers flared at the final whistle following the 1-0 win for Porto as Chelsea sealed a 2-1 aggregate win to advance into the semi-finals. 

Tuchel and Conceicao were seen arguing post-match as were players including Pepe and Antonio Rudiger on the pitch, which saw claims from Portugal suggest that Tuchel told the Porto boss to 'f**k off' at full-time. 

Conceicao told the media he was 'insulted' by Tuchel but didn't delve further into what had been said, whilst the Chelsea head coach said 'no harm was done'.

sipa_32965322

However, as per the Telegraph, Chelsea have refused such comments and a club spokesman labelled it 'nonsense' and denied any insult being made. 

Chelsea were unhappy with Porto's antics across the two legs, which saw them target Christian Pulisic in the second leg, making 11 fouls on the American.

The report further states that Chelsea were angered by Porto's 'dirty tricks' in Seville after it was claimed that they called the Blues players and staff 'filho da puta's' which is 'son of a b***h' and 'suck my d**k' in Portuguese.

sipa_32958400

Porto's tricks 'shocked and angered' the Blues who managed to escape without any injuries from the 90 minutes, surprisingly, as the report further states that it was also the Chelsea officials who were being barracked and heckled by Porto representatives in the stands during the game.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32965346
