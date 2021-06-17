Jody Morris: Chelsea Star Mason Mount Is a £100M Player

Former Chelsea and Derby County coach Jody Morris has revealed why he believes Mason Mount is a £100 million player.

Mount has experienced a meteoric and historical rise over the course of the last few seasons.

His journey has seen him go from Chelsea's academy to making his first senior team appearance to easily being one of the best players on the pitch during the Blues' most recent UEFA Champions League campaign which saw them crowned the champions of Europe.

The credit has to go to the player, but a lot of praise can be heaped on the academy, the board, and former manager and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard in seeing something in the player. Now the entire world is getting to know who Mason Mount is.

Morris has made some bold claims surrounding his former player, including valuing the player at over £100 million while speaking with FourFourTwo.

“He’s getting better every year and I think he could be one of the top players for Chelsea and England over the next 10 years. I think you’re talking about a £100 million player."

Mount has become one of the most invaluable players on the pitch for Chelsea, and at such a young age the room for improvement and the ability to reach new heights is still a very real possibility.

Regardless, Morris believes that Mount is one of, if not the most valuable player in the current Chelsea squad.

