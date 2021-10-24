'Determined' - Callum Hudson-Odoi Issues Warning to Chelsea's Premier League Title Rivals

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi has issued a warning to the rest of the Premier League on behalf of his team, that they are 'determined' to win every game.

The 20-year-old starred in Chelsea's 7-0 thrashing of Norwich on Saturday afternoon, scoring the second goal of the game to become his side's 17th goal scorer of this seasons campaign.

Hudson-Odoi filled in as a forward, alongside Mason Mount and Kai Havertz, in the absence of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Chelsea youngster took the chance to reflect on the game, announcing that his side are ready for any challenge.

"As a team we're very humble," he told the official Chelsea website, "and we're very determined we want to win every game possible.

"We come into every game determined to win, we don't want to draw so we don't sit back, we always go with high intensity and high pressure.

SIPA USA

"So we're always hungry to get more goals and win the game with a clean sheet."

Reflecting on Saturday's fixture, Hudson-Odoi praised his team for turning up with the right attitude.

"We came with the right mindset," he added. "We knew we wanted to win the game trying to make a statement there as well.

"We're trying to score goals and trying to create as much as possible but at the back it's a clean sheet so we did really well."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube