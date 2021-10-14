    • October 14, 2021
    Chelsea 'Did Not Enjoy' Ending Liverpool's Title Hopes in 2014 Says Demba Ba

    Author:

    Former Blue Demba Ba had admitted that Chelsea did not enjoy ending Liverpool's title hopes in 2014 after he took advantage of a slip by Steven Gerrard and Jose Mourinho's side won 2-0 at Anfield.

    The forward has been talking all things regarding his career following his announcment regarding his retirement.

    Talking to the Athletic, Ba admitted that him and his teammates simply 'enjoyed winning'.

    pjimage (40)

    He said: “I only realised how big a deal that was a couple of years later, when people still talked about it. They still talk about it! It was traumatic for them. But we didn’t enjoy the fact that we killed their dream, we simply enjoyed winning.”

    Ba also opened up on his poor relationship with then-manager Mourinho, as he was the third choice striker under the Portuguese manager.

    However, he praised the manager for his team talk ahead of the clash with Liverpool, which saw Willian add to a Ba goal to put a dent in Brendan Rodgers' side's title chances.

    Ba said: “I remember Jose saying: ‘They think we’re a Mickey Mouse team! But we will show them!” And we went out fighting. I was up against Martin Skrtel and Mama (Mamadou Sakho) and I played an unbelievable game. I felt like I did at Newcastle. This was the game that changed Jose’s view of me, I think.”

