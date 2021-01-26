Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia delivers verdict on Head Coach Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia says they are 'very happy' to have acquired Thomas Tuchel as their new Head Coach.

Tuchel, 47, was appointed and confirmed on Tuesday night, less than 24 hours before Chelsea's Premier League clash against Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

He signs an 18-month deal with an option of a further year, as he replaces Frank Lampard who was axed on Monday morning.

Granovskaia was part of the team to deliver the bad news to Lampard before finding his successor, which is Tuchel, and has admitted it wasn't an easy change.

"It is never easy to change Head Coach in the middle of the season but we are very happy to secure one of Europe’s best coaches in Thomas Tuchel. There is still much to play for and much to achieve, this season and beyond. We welcome Thomas to the Club."

Tuchel becomes the first German to manage Chelsea and he will be in the dugout against Wolves on Wednesday evening.

He shared his first words as Chelsea boss as he took his first training session on Tuesday night.

"I would like to thank Chelsea FC for their confidence in me and my staff," said Tuchel.

"We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea. At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football. I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family - it feels amazing!"

